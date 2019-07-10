Teacher salary schedule approved by TUSD Governing Board

By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 9, 2019 at 10:02 PM MST - Updated July 9 at 10:02 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, July 9, the Tucson Unified Governing Board approved the 2019-2020 Certified Salary Schedule, which will increase a beginning teacher's salary to $40,200.

According to TUSD first year teachers hired in fiscal year 2015-2016 have seen a 23 percent increase, which equals $8,000, over the last four years.

Teachers who have been with the district for over 14 years have experienced a 20 percent increase in earnings.

