Tucson police investigating stabbing near 12th Avenue, Bilby

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is an increased police presence near 12th Avenue and Bilby due to an earlier report of a fight involving guns.
According to the Tucson Police Department, no guns have been found and no shots have been fired. There is a victim with a stab wound, but no word on the extent of the injury.
There is no suspect is in custody, according to Officer Frank Magos, spokesman with TPD. Officers continue to search the area for a suspect.
No further information was immediately available.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.