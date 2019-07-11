FC Tucson faces season-defining road trip

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FC Tucson is sitting right in the middle of USL League One at the halfway point of the side’s 1st pro season.
FCT (5-6-3, 19 points) is in sixth place in the 10-team table as they get set to face a monumental six-match road trip that could determine their fate.
The side will vacate Kino North Stadium while Pima County redoes the playing surface. FC Tucson will not play another match on their home turf until Saturday, August 24 which coincidentally is the same day UA will kickoff the 2019 College Football season.
It all begins this Saturday against the Lansing Ignite (6-5-6, 24 points) who have played the most matches so far in the league (17) and currently hold the 4th and final playoff spot.
This is the second of three meetings between the two sides. Tucson won 2-0 at home over Lansing back on April 30.
FC Tucson suffered a loss recently when talented midfielder Raheem Somersall left the side to return to his native St. Kitts and Nevis for national team duty. FCT though is expecting to get some reinforcements from parent Phoenix Rising FC ahead of the first-leg of their trip.
Midfielder Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu, defenders Kyle Bjornethun and Austin Ledbetter have also seen action with the USL Championship side.
Phoenix Rising FC (10-2-5) after a slow start to the season has stormed back to take a three-point lead in the Western Conference. That thanks to an eight-match win streak.
FC Tucson could also get back season-starting goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu this weekend.
The talented 19-year old was recalled off loan by MLS’ Los Angeles FC during the recent CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament.
Ejimadu stepped into a backup role for LAFC while the squad’s primary goalkeeper Tyler Miller departed to suit up with the U.S. men’s national team.
The United States lost to Mexico 1-0 in the Gold Cup final.
LAFC has raced out to the best record in Major League Soccer with 43 points thru 19 matches (13-2-4) posting an unbelievable goal differential of 34.
Carlos Merancio has started all four matches (2-2) for in goal for FC Tucson since Ejimadu’s departure. The Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico-native has a 72.2% save percentage (13-of-18) with one catch, one punch and one clearance.
That clearance resulted in an assist for Jordan Jones in FC Tucson’s 3-1 win over Toronto FC on July 3.
