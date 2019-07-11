FC Tucson is ready for road test No. 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One point on the road, FC Tucson will take it.
That was what they came away with last weekend in Lansing, Michigan to start their six-match road swing. It continues this Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina in a 4 p.m. Tucson time kickoff against Triumph SC.
The good news is FC Tucson (5-6-4, 19 points) didn’t lose any ground in the USL League One table. They are still five points out of a playoff spot although now in seventh place, one point behind Greenville (5-5-5, 20 points).
Who FC Tucson puts on the pitch to play is becoming an interesting question from week-to-week. But hey that is the nature of minor league sports.
Goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu returned to FCT last Saturday after being called back to his MLS side LAFC for four matches.
Ramone Howell scored his first professional goal in the 2-2 draw in Lansing but he was missing from FC Tucson’s training session at Kino North Stadium on Wednesday.
Howell, Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu and Andrew Ledbetter are all back training with USL Championship parent-side Phoenix Rising FC.
Those three, forward Devin Vega and defender Lamar Batista have all suited up and played matches for Rising this season.
Vega and Batista did train in Tucson on Wednesday.
Phoenix Rising has a road match Friday at Austin. If any of those three get picked for the side’s final 18. They would likely not play for FC Tucson on Saturday in South Carolina.
These are decisions FCT has been dealing with weekly in terms of players that training in Phoenix and with Ejimadu who returns and trains with LAFC during the week.
Batista, like Ejimadu, is on loan from LAFC but unlike Ejimadu, he has remained in Arizona primarily to train with either the Phoenix or Tucson USL sides.
This will be the first of three meetings between FC Tucson and Greenville Triumph SC. The two will play again in South Carolina on September 13 before meeting in Tucson on Tuesday, September 24.
FC Tucson had to vacate Kino North Stadium while Pima County redoes the playing surface. The boys will not play another match on their home turf until Saturday, August 24 which coincidentally is the same day UA will kickoff the 2019 College Football season.
