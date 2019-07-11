FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot temperatures and storms!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The heat is here! Temperatures are going to be above average every single day for the next week. There is good news though, storm chances will increase by the end of the week and last through the weekend!
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance of thunderstorms. Hot with a high of 107F.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: 40% chance of storms. Partly cloudy skies and a high of 105F.
SATURDAY: 40% chance of thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies with a high of 104F.
SUNDAY: 40% chance of storms possible under partly cloudy skies. A high of 103F.
MONDAY: 30% chance of storms. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 105F.
TUESDAY: 30% chance of storms. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 105F.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. 101F for the high.
