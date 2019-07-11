Pima County Sheriff patrol vehicle involved in three-car collision

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County Sheriff deputy patrol vehicle was involved in a three-car collision in the intersection of La Cholla and Orange Grove on Wednesday afternoon.
Two other passenger vehicles collided with the deputy SUV.
One car hit a traffic light pole in the median.
The motorists and deputy sustained minor injuries, but no serious injuries have been reported.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible as the intersection is likely to shut down for investigation.
