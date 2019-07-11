SILVER ALERT: Missing San Tan Valley man last seen in Chandler

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a San Tan Valley man who didn’t return home from a trip to his bank on Wednesday, July 10.
According to information from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 81-year-old Leo Reutter was last seen at 3 p.m. at a McDonald’s in Chandler. He may be in a dark blue 2006 Pontiac Vibe with California license plate 6MTK 570.
He was wearing a green and white ball cap and wearing a white short-sleeve shirt.
Reutter suffers from breathing issues and does not have his medication with him.
If you see him or his vehicle, call 911 or the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.
