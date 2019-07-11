Six-year-old bitten by pit bull mix in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A six-year-old girl was bit by a pit bull at a home on the 17000 block of South Camino Confianza on Monday afternoon.
According to Sahuarita police, the girl was petting the dog when it bit her in the face.
The dog is a four and a half year old pit bull mix.
The girl was transported to the hospital in Tucson.
According to authorities, the girl was visiting relatives from out of state.
The dog was taken to the Humane Society of Southern AZ after the owners said they didn’t want the dog around.
It is not yet known if the dog has been euthanized.
Lt. Almodova said, “I don’t think there’s many adults that would be that calm,” saying the girl who was bitten was “just a real champ.”
