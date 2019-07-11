Southern Arizonans graduate from U.S. Air Force boot camp in July

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Several southern Arizonans have recently graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas; completing an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
U.S. Air Force National Guard Airman 1st Class Jasmine N. Brower is a 2018 graduate of San Miguel High School, Tucson, Ariz. (No photo included).
