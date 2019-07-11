Southern Arizonans serving at sea

Another is U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain’s Mate Michael Clearly, from Tucson, Ariz., tightens a hinge on the well deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). Harpers Ferry is part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.