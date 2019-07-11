Southern Arizonans serving at sea

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There are many southern Arizonans that are serving their country while at sea with the U.S. Navy.
One such story is Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Ian Gunderson, from Tucson, Ariz., troubleshoots the tail wheel lockpin on an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). Theodore Roosevelt is conducting routine operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.
Another is U.S. Navy Chief Boatswain’s Mate Michael Clearly, from Tucson, Ariz., tightens a hinge on the well deck of amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49). Harpers Ferry is part of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.