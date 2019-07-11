Authorities searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man in Picture Rocks area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Several agencies are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man in the Picture Rocks area Thursday, July 11.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the suspect was last seen near Ina Road and Featherstone Loop, which is just east of Sandario Road.
Residents have been asked to stay inside and lock their doors while drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
The PCSD said it is assisting the Marana Police Department in looking for the man, who has not been named. SWAT is also on the scene.
The man was allegedly involved in a car chase and rammed a MPD vehicle while armed with a rifle or shotgun.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
“There is a large law enforcement presence,” the PCSD said in a new release. “Your cooperation to this matter will help us apprehend him quickly and keep our community safe.”
