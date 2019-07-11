WARNING: Possible E Coli in water for Farmers Water Co. customers in Sahuarita

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An advisory released on Thursday warns of possible E. Coli contamination in water for some in Sahaurita who are Farmers Water Company customers.
Farmers Water Company said it was a result of water sampling indicating potential contamination in the system. The affected areas ONLY include residents and businesses south of Quail Creek and east of the Union Pacific Railroad. The southern extent of the advisory area extends three miles south of Madera Canyon Road including the Silver Sky Place neighborhood.
In this area, all water used for human consumption should be boiled for at least three minutes until further notice. Bottled water can also be used.
Communities affected include Madera Highlands, Madera Reserve, Colonia Real, Pasadera, Madera Shadows, Madera Foothills Estate and homes along Camino de La Canoa. The Continental School complex and the United Community Health Center are also covered by the boil advisory and were notified early today.
Regular water system sampling and laboratory tests indicated the possible presence of the e-coli bacteria in the affected area. Immediately, Farmers Water Company increased the chlorination levels to the affected system and notified the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality (PDEQ) and the Arizona Department Environmental Quality (ADEQ). The samples will be retested to confirm the initial findings.
Additionally, Farmers Water along with PDEQ is investigating the source of the possible contamination.
It is estimated that approximately 1,400 customers of the approximately 3,200 that Farmers Water serves are affected by this advisory.
Farmers Water is in the process of notifying affected customers of the boil water advisory. Periodic updates will be provided at: https://www.farmerswaterco.com/. Those customers living in the affected area can call (520) 879-7474 for further information.
Farmers Water is making bottled water available to affected customers and it can be picked up at: United Community Health Center, 1260 S. Campbell Road, Green Valley AZ 85614 after 4 p.m on July 11 and from 9 to 7 pm as long as is necessary.
