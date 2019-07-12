Benefits from AZ specialty license plates sales: choice and money raised for charitable causes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There is an added benefit to having so many different specialty license plates, aside from choice, it is the amount of funds raised for charitable causes in Arizona.
According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, in fiscal year (FY) 2019 a record $11.2 million was raised for Arizona charities. Those charities include veterans programs, Special Olympics, organ donation, hunger relief, university scholarships and so many more.
Over the years that Arizona had has specialty plates sales, the amount of funds raised has increased. According to ADOT in FY 2015 the amount raised was over $8.7 million, FY 2016 saw $9.4 million, FY 2017 raised that amount to $9.8 million, with FY 2018 raising $10.6 million.
"The specialty plate program is a real point of pride for Arizona and is a tremendous success," said Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division Director Eric Jorgensen, in the recent news release. "Raising more than $11 million in the last Fiscal Year proves Arizonans are both generous and eager to support great causes and organizations they believe in."
Those interested in supporting a charitable cause, via a specialty plate, can go to servicearizona.com, and once a selection is made, may click on a link for more information that outlines the cause that’s supported by the plate’s sale.
Specialty plates are created by an act of the Arizona legislature, and the program, which began in 1989, is administered by the MVD.
