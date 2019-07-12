Big changes coming to 4th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Big changes coming to the 4th Avenue area as construction has already started on a seven-story housing complex with some retail space.
However, as the project continues, so will road closures. That was one of the big concerns for business owners at a meeting on Thursday, July 11.
Only one lane is open on 5th for the next two weeks and 7th is shut down but that will be back open by Friday, July 12.
Street closures are not the only concern for many businesses, not only for the traffic, but the noise as well.
Project leaders say there is only so much they can do since it is a construction site, but that they do have to go by the city’s noise ordinance. Meaning for now, construction will start after sunrise, and wrap up in the late afternoon. But they hope the pros of the finished product will out weigh the temporary cons.
One pro—they will be adding long planter boxes and trees along the side walk to hopefully keep the flow of pedestrian traffic towards cross walksand cut down on jay walking.
And through this whole project if the public has any concerns, they want to hear about it.
“We’re here to work together. We’re not trying to make this a painful process we want to partner with the community with everyone and if anyone has any ideas or feedback or things we could be doing differently or better we are all ears," said Leigh Anne Harrison, Director of Client Services for the Chasse Building Team. “We are here to be a partner throughout this process because it’s not always going to be easy.”
The next road closure to know about will happen on 6th and periodically down Herbert.
So for business owners, or people who live in the area, you can find what lane closures are coming up next by clicking here: http:union.chasse.us
The Fly Catcher will be the next big part of the project. It has plans to be down by the end of next week.
The public won’t see the building start to go up till March 2020, with full project completion expected by May 2021.
