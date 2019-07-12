Brooke’s Bargains: Tips for Black Friday in July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Bargain shoppers, you probably already know about Prime Day next week. But do you know about Friday in July sales, starting now?
It’s stores like Walmart, Nordstrom, Macy’s, and Best Buy’s response to Amazon - and Brooke’s Bargains has some tips before you shop.
First, do not pay shipping. These stores are competing for your business and against Amazon Prime, and may even be testing their own programs, so if they won’t pay for shipping, look elsewhere.
Next, because they want to offer you convenience, look for flash sales on everyday household items, alongside hot tech and clothing.
Also, If you’re shopping Walmart, keep in mind they typically price match Amazon’s Prime Day pricing hour by hour.
