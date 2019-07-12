CBP seizes nearly 50 lbs. of methamphetamine

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On July 11th, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Lukeville arrested a Caborca, Sonora resident for attempting to smuggle $139,000 worth of methamphetamine into the United States.
CBP officers stopped a 26-year-old man for a secondary inspection of his Nissan sedan when he tried to enter the United States from Mexico. A CBP K-9 was alerted by the vehicle, leading officers to discover more than 40 packages containing nearly 50 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle’s doors.
Officers arrested the man and turned him over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. The drugs and the vehicle were seized.
