FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We see you Monsoon 2019! Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances ramp up today through your weekend.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Storm chances increase today (40%) through your weekend as temperatures remain above average.
TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with a high of 105F.
TONIGHT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Overnight lows fall in the lower-80s.
SATURDAY: 40% chance of thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies with a high of 104F. We'll have a light breeze in the afternoon.
SUNDAY: 40% chance of storms possible under partly cloudy skies. A high of 104F expected.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with an isolated storm possible (20%). A high of 105F expected.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of storms. A high of 105F is expected. Light breeze in the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. 101F expected for the high.
THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 99F.
