FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We see you Monsoon 2019! Scattered shower and thunderstorm chances ramp up today through your weekend.

By Jaclyn Selesky | July 12, 2019 at 7:05 AM MST - Updated July 12 at 7:05 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Storm chances increase today (40%) through your weekend as temperatures remain above average.

TODAY: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hot with a high of 105F.

TONIGHT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Overnight lows fall in the lower-80s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance of thunderstorms under partly cloudy skies with a high of 104F. We'll have a light breeze in the afternoon.

SUNDAY: 40% chance of storms possible under partly cloudy skies. A high of 104F expected.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with an isolated storm possible (20%). A high of 105F expected.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of storms. A high of 105F is expected. Light breeze in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. 101F expected for the high.

THURSDAY: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 99F.

