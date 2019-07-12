Former Goodyear teacher sentenced for sex with student

By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 12, 2019 at 11:19 AM MST - Updated July 12 at 11:19 AM

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Brittany Zamora, a former sixth-grade teacher in Goodyear who pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a student, received a 20-year prison sentence on Friday, July 12.

According to a story in azfamily.com, a judge gave Zamora credit for time served. She was sentenced on charges of sexual conduct with a minor, attempted molestation of a child, and public sexual indecency.

Zamora, who taught at Las Brisas Academy, was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old student last year.

She pleaded guilty to the charges in June.

