Friends of PACC gets $330,000 grant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Three executive fellows have been chosen for the Maddie’s Fund® Executive Leader Fellowship grant. Maddie's Fund®, a national family foundation established by Dave and Cheryl Duffield to revolutionize the status and well-being of companion animals, awarded the grant to Friends of Pima Animal Care Center (PACC), the official nonprofit partner to the shelter.
The Maddie’s® Executive Leader Fellowship is an intensive professional opportunity for individuals committed to developing and strengthening their knowledge and skill sets in animal sheltering management and leadership.
“We are delighted with the addition of PACC to our Maddie’s® Executive Leader Fellowship program,” said Lisa Ward, Director of Education at Maddie’s Fund. “PACC is a large government shelter with great leadership and after this year-long fellowship, the Fellows will be well positioned to take on senior management positions and lead our nation in animal welfare.”
The fellows will work at PACC in a leadership capacity, helping PACC achieve its mission and providing additional support to key PACC programs including cat, volunteer, and customer service programs. Through their study and work at PACC, they will develop the skills needed to eventually enter executive leadership roles at other large, high intake animal shelters. “We are so excited to welcome three executive fellows to help us fulfill the shelter’s mission while learning to be leaders in animal welfare,” PACC Director Kristen Hassen-Auerbach said. “These fellows will help PACC in a multitude of ways while at the same time, developing as future leaders in the animal welfare movement, all thanks to Maddie.”
