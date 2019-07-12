Friends of PACC gets $330,000 grant

The fellows will work at PACC in a leadership capacity, helping PACC achieve its mission and providing additional support to key PACC programs including cat, volunteer, and customer service programs. Through their study and work at PACC, they will develop the skills needed to eventually enter executive leadership roles at other large, high intake animal shelters. “We are so excited to welcome three executive fellows to help us fulfill the shelter’s mission while learning to be leaders in animal welfare,” PACC Director Kristen Hassen-Auerbach said. “These fellows will help PACC in a multitude of ways while at the same time, developing as future leaders in the animal welfare movement, all thanks to Maddie.”