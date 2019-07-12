Little League Roundup

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Sunnyside Little League Seniors are headed to the West Regionals. The South Siders beat Nogales 16-5 Thursday night in Payson to win the state title.
Sunnyside knocked off Buckeye, Winslow and the Nogales twice to sweep the event.
West Regionals will begin Wednesday, July 18 in Missoula. Montana. Sunnyside will face the senior representative from Hawaii.
The winner of the West Regionals advances to the Seniors World Series in Easley, South Carolina (July 27-August 3).
Payson will also host the 11U Baseball state tournament. Oro Valley (District 5), Freedom (District 12) and Nogales National (District 8) will represent Southern Arizona.
Sierra Vista knocked off Tucson Mountain 7-6 to win the Little League Intermediate (50/70) state championship.
They will advance to the West Regional which will be held in Nogales starting July 17. The Intermediate World Series is in Livermore, California.
Sierra Vista Ponytail Little League won the Seniors Softball state championship with a 12-10 victory over Superior.
These Cochise County ladies move on to the West Regionals in Missoula, Montana (July 18-23) with a shot at the World Series in Lower Sussex, Delaware (July 29-August 4).
Southern Arizona this summer will once against host the Junior League Softball West Region Championships at Arthur Pack Park. That tournament begins July 17-25. Thornydale Little League will compete as the host team.
Here is a list of your Southern Arizona district champions:
Little League (District 5)
- (8-10 Baseball) Canyon View beat Thornydale 7-2
- (8-10 Softball) Canyon View beat Thornydale 12-0
- (9-11 Baseball) Oro Valley beat Marana 5-3
- (9-11 Softball) Tucson Mountain beat Flowing Wells 35-30
- (Majors Baseball) Canyon View beat Oro Valley 14-1
- (Majors Softball) Canyon View beat Thornydale 2-0 (series)
- (Intermediate Baseball) Tucson Mountain beat Thornydale 2-0 (series)
- (Juniors Softball) Thornydale advances by default
Little League (District 8)
- (8-10 Softball) Willcox beat San Pedro 17-2
- (8-10 Baseball) Nogales beat Douglas 7-5
- (9-11 Softball) Bisbee advances by default
- (9-11 Baseball) Nogales beat Sierra Vista 7-3
- (Majors Softball) Bisbee wins 15-6
- (Intermediate Baseball) Nogales beat Sierra Vista 7-1
- (Juniors Softball) Nogales advances
- (Juniors Baseball) Nogales beat Sierra Vista 6-2
- (Seniors Softball) Ponytail beat Nogales 10-2
- (Seniors Baseball) Nogales beat Sierra Vista 2-0 (series)
Little League (District 12)
- (8-10 Baseball) Santa Rita beat Sunnyside 6-4 (VIDEO)
- (8-10 Softball) Sunnyside beat San Xavier 38-1
- (9-11 Baseball) Freedom beat Sunnyside 6-1
- (Majors Softball) San Xavier beat Sunnyside 2-0 (series)
- (Juniors Baseball) Sunnyside beat Pantano/Santa Rita/Palo Verde 12-1
- (Juniors Softball) San Xavier beat Sunnyside 2-0 (series)
