New UA program to support vets in STEM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Veterans with a military background will get an extra boost this upcoming semester.
ASEMS-V, an extension of the Arizona Science Engineering and Math Scholars program, will help veteran students with mentoring, tutoring and professional support to succeed in high-demand fields.
Michael Marty, assistant professor at the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, said veterans have a lot of technical skills learned in the military.
“We think this is a really talented pool of potential students and researchers that’s being underutilized. If you look at their life experience, they’re going to be more mature," he said. “We expect they’re going to be coming in with leadership skills, technical skills, various things that are going to translate very well into research labs.”
Marty said the idea of starting the program came after hiring a veteran to help in his lab. After doing research, he learned vets face challenges when pursuing higher education.
He says many have to juggle school with work, families and financial responsibilities that can be the reason behind lower graduation rates among the military population.
ASEMS-V will provide gets with mentorship, tutoring and they will be able to get hands-on experience in research labs on campus and take specialized courses.
The launch of the program was made possible by a grant from the National Science Foundation, Marty said.
