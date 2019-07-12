PCSD holding car seat safety class

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the parents out there who are wondering if their car seat is the correct one for their child, this class is for them.
The Pima County Sheriff's Department will be holding a car seat safety class on Tuesday, July 16 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
According to PCSD there will be a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician at the event to provide participants with the car seat most appropriate for their child, they will also assist with the installation of the seat at the end of the class.
Registration is required, as availability is limited. Each family participating will only receive one car seat.
For more information and to register email the Pima County Sheriff’s Department Community Resources Unit at Sarah.Philpott@sheriff.pima.gov.
Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of unintentional deaths for children ages 1-19 years old, though studies have shown using a properly installed car seat or booster seat can reduce a child’s risk of death by up to 71 percent and can reduce the risk of serious injury by up to 67 percent.
This program was created in order to promote and enhance child passenger safety throughout Pima County.
