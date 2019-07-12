Pima County GOP files challenge to sanctuary city effort

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man who is challenging the effort to designate the city as a sanctuary city is getting some help from the Pima County Republican Party.
According to the group, they believe the minimum number of petition signatures required to place the measure on the ballot needs to be increased. The press release from the Pima County Republican Part is below:
Pima County Republican Party Files to Challenge Sanctuary City Petition
The Pima County Republican Party is assisting Tucson resident, Benny White, in challenging the City of Tucson to prevent it from becoming a sanctuary city. Republicans believe the formulation to determine the minimum number of petition signatures required was calculated incorrectly and must be raised to a minimum of 12,400 versus the 9,241 originally required. Tucson Families Free and Together submitted approximately 18 thousand signatures in early July. In addition, Pima County Republicans believe approximately 40 percent of the signatures submitted are either invalid or fraudulent.
If the number of signatures required for the measure to be placed on the ballot is definitively more than initially determined and 40 percent of signatures are found to be either fraudulent or invalid, it may prevent a change to the city charter and the resulting loss of state and federal funds for Tucson.
