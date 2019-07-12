Restaurant Report Card: Food trucks doing it right

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department is tasked with inspecting all establishments serving food, that includes places on wheels - like Ramon Luquez' food truck, "You Sly Dog."
Luquez started the business six years ago, serving up gourmet hot dogs with a twist, like one called the New Mexican.
“The New Mexican has ground beef, green Chile, sautéed onions, spicy mayo and Fritos," he said.
The red and white truck with a newspaper-style menu reading "You Sly Dog Daily" is a head-turner. But Luquez prides himself in what's happening inside, impressing his customers.
“I really enjoy being on a first-name basis, and I try to be more personal with people," Luquez said.
He’s also impressing health inspectors, getting consistent excellent ratings. In fact, according to the health department's website, You Sly Dog has never failed an inspection.
“I take pride in what I do, and I want to put out a safe product... not only good but a safe product,” he said.
For Luquez, food safety is above all - saying that's the key to attracting new customers and keeping his regulars.
“I always push it on Facebook. I want to make people feel comfortable,” Luquez said about his track record.
Below is a list of mobile food establishments receiving consistent excellent (E) or good (G) ratings since January 2018, according to the health department.
- You Sly Dog
- I Love Tacos
- Kababque Xpress
- The Mobile Bistro LLC
- Mariscos Y Cahuamanta Baja Mar
- American Asian
- Geronimo’s Revenge
- Road Running Wood Fired Pizza
- Super G’s
Below is a list of places the health department said failed from June 21 - July 11.
- American Flying Buffalo, 7534 E. 38th Street
- Crunchy's Munchies, 8882 N. Treasure Mountain Drive
- Encore, 5851 E. Speedway Boulevard
- Hyatt Place Tucson, 6885 S. Tucson Boulevard
- Marisco's Chichuahua, 3901 S. Sixth Avenue
- Pot Whale, 3620 N. First Avenue 154
- Sr Taco and More, 5834 S. Southland Boulevard
- Tacos Y Hot Dogs Whatachon, 4545 S. Mission Road 163
- Target Store T-1439 (Starbucks), 3699 E. Broadway Boulevard
- Target Store T-1439 (Pizza Hut), 3699 E. Broadway Boulevard
- Buffalo Wings, 485 N. Grande Avenue
- Cheba Hut, 1820 E. Sixth Street
- Fox Theatre Foundation, 17 W. Congress Street
- Jerry Bob's Family Restaurant, 8300 N. Thornydale Road
- Marine Corps League, 216 E. 29th Street
- Market Basket, 5242 S. 12th Avenue
- Nico's Mex- Food, 1616 E. 22nd Street
- Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity, 1801 E. First Street
- Sandyi Oriental Market, 4270 E. Pima Street
- Toro Loco Taco Shop LLC DBA Toro Loco, 7940 E. Broadway Boulevard
