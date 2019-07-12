Sierra Vista seeks mural designs by Aug. 20

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Sierra Vista is inviting artists to submit designs for a mural to be produced on the surface of the water tank located on the southwest corner of Denman Avenue and Canyon Drive in Fry Townsite.
The artist or artists who submit the design that is selected will receive $500.
“The City wants to help foster public art projects as part of ongoing efforts to beautify and revitalize the West End,” Community Development Director Matt McLachlan says. “We’d like to see a mural that not only improves aesthetics but also inspires pride in the neighborhood where Sierra Vista began.”
Artists have until Aug. 20 to submit designs. Following submittal, artists will be invited to present their work before the Arts and Humanities Commission at its meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 28. The commission will select no more than three mural designs for final consideration by the City Council and Liberty Utilities. Designs will be considered based on several factors to include historical/cultural significance, quality, and appropriateness to the site.
The City will then seek proposals for the completion of the mural, which will be funded by the City through $10,000 in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant dollars and $5,000 provided by Liberty Utilities.
Find details in the Request for Information available at www.sierravistaaz.gov/call-for-mural-artists/. For more information, email Donald.Riley@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
