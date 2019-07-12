Tucson dad puts on comedy show to raise money for daughter’s therapy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Most parents will do just about anything for their children. So, when Pauly Casillas’ daughter started having trouble, he had to do something.
“She’d bump corners at home, or you’d throw her something and she’d miss it completely,” said Casillas.
Casillas is hosting a comedy show at Borderlands Brewery tonight. His daughter, Lucy Casillas, has amblyopia. Her condition requires therapy to make life more manageable. Casillas said their insurance does not cover her therapy, which can cost $10,000.
Casillas has done comedy for close to a decade, so it was natural to try to raise money with a show.
“I always used humor as a coping mechanism,” said Casillas.
Doors open at 7 p.m., and the cost is $20. All proceeds go toward his daughter’s therapy. They did have a golf fundraiser in the fall that raised a good majority of the money. They are hoping to raise $2,400 at the comedy show.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.