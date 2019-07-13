CCSO: Smoke from tire fire in Mexico seen across the border in AZ

COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A tire fire in Naco, Sonora Mexico is sending smoke north into the U.S., according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
Emergency Services, alerted to the fire, reports that the smoke, heavy and black can be seen as far west as Sierra Vista.
The fire does not pose a threat to Cochise County at the moment and communication with services across the border are continuing to provide important information to the CCSO.
