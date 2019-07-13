Diamondbacks put 4-game win streak on the line against Cardinals

The Diamondbacks are 27-23 on the road. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .355. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 4-2. Robbie Ray notched his seventh victory and Marte went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Andrew Miller registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.