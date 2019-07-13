Downtown Businesses offer deals, specials for the slow summer season

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Downtown Tucson Partnership is offering deals and breaks at more than 35 downtown businesses.
Those deals can be important because summers are usually pretty tough on even the best of businesses.
Batch is a donut and whiskey concept bar which opened on Congress nearly four years ago and after a honeymoon period, things got tough.
The first summer in 2016 was a bit slow but the next, it tested the concept.
"2017 was quite slow," said owner Ronnie Speece. "Pretty brutal I would say."
It was a lesson that made him more aware of employees, budgets and how to get through a time when business can drop off 30 percent.
"If you can break even during the summer, you're good for the rest of the year."
He likes to point out it was voted as having the best donuts and old fashioneds, a bourbon drink, in the city.
"It's one of the original cocktails in America," he says.
Not so original is Heemee Coffee and Bakery, which opened four weeks ago on Congress.
“It’s sort of Asian French pastry,” said owner David Kim, whose mother serves as the chef. “There’s not an Asian pastry place in Tucson, so I think we’re the first.”
But opening a concept pastry shop in downtown in the summer is always a risk. Kim hopes the next couple of months will give him the chance to shake things out before the students arrive in August.
“We’ve never done something like this before,” he said. Kim also mentioned he’s been busier than he thought he would because social media has found the place.
He believes downtown has become a destination and that gives him confidence it will work.
"I'd say we're getting more on weekends than I thought," he said.
Still, walking around downtown, there appears to be something that’s rarely seen in Tucson in summer - customers.
