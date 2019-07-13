Several inmates injured in melee at state prison in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - At least three inmates were injured in a brawl at a state prison in Tucson late Wednesday, July 10, authorities said.
According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, it happened in the prison's recreation yard around 7 p.m.
The incident was in the medium-custody Santa Rita Unit of the Arizona State Prison Complex in Tucson.
ADOC said 75 inmates were in the yard at the time, but only a handful were involved in the fight.
Correctional officers responded, ended the fight and were not injured.
ADOC said three inmates were treated for minor injuries and the fight started over a theft.
The inmates involved in the fight and theft will face disciplinary charges.
