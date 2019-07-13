Tucson Metro Chamber announces Copper Cactus Award finalists

Nearly 400 nominations were submitted by members of Southern Arizona’s community in support of locally owned small businesses and charitable nonprofits. “We’re always impressed with the entrepreneurial spirit, follow through and success business leaders have in our area,” said Amber Smith, President & CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber. “It’s an honor for all of us at the Tucson Metro Chamber to recognize our region’s small businesses at the Copper Cactus Awards for the positive impact they make in our community.”