Tucson Metro Chamber announces Copper Cactus Award finalists

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After receiving nearly 400 nominations for the annual Copper Cactus Awards, the Tucson Metro Chamber is announcing the finalists.
This annual event celebrates the accomplishments and innovation of Southern Arizona's small businesses in categories such as company culture, workforce development, innovation, growth and leadership.
Award categories include:
Arizona Complete Health Workforce Development: Nominees were judged on workforce training, advancing, promoting people from within; or providing special job-training or exploration opportunities for individuals with special needs.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Best Place to Work: Nominees were judged on their work environment and the morale of their employees.
CopperPoint Small Business Leader of the Year: Nominees were judged on productivity in relation to sales, creativity and innovation in the workplace and their activity in the community.
Cox Business Growth: Nominees were judged on their gross revenue, employee growth and compensation expenditure growth.
Nextrio Innovation: Nominees were judged based on their creative use of innovative processes or products to pioneer change in their industry.
Tucson Electric Power Charitable Non-Profit Business: Nominees were judged on their exceptional leadership, culture, innovation and growth.
Nearly 400 nominations were submitted by members of Southern Arizona’s community in support of locally owned small businesses and charitable nonprofits. “We’re always impressed with the entrepreneurial spirit, follow through and success business leaders have in our area,” said Amber Smith, President & CEO of the Tucson Metro Chamber. “It’s an honor for all of us at the Tucson Metro Chamber to recognize our region’s small businesses at the Copper Cactus Awards for the positive impact they make in our community.”
A panel of 12 independent judges reviewed and scored the applications and the highest scores in each category were selected as finalists. There will be 14 winners in all, as some categories have more than one winner based on the size of the business.
2019 Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus Awards Finalists include:
- Earn to Learn
- Integrated Axis Technology Group
- JobPath, Inc.
- Maxim Healthcare Services
- Old Pueblo Community Services
- Southern Arizona Family Services
- The Talent Store
- Escalante Concrete Construction
- Health Information Management Systems
- KE & G Construction
- Moore Law Firm
- Mural Consulting Corporation
- Onyx Creative
- OOROO Auto
- Rancho Sahuarita Management Company
- Silverado Technologies
- Splendido at Rancho Vistoso
- Sue Otis of Catalina In-Home Services
- Leigh-Anne Harrison of Chasse Building Team
- Nicole Dahl of Hotel McCoy
- Scott Lehman of Premier Auto Center
- Tom Wuelpern of PureBuild, Inc.
- Caroline Westnitzer of Trusting Connections Nanny Agency
- Cathey's Vacuum and Sewing
- Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing
- Hotsy Industrial Systems
- Martin-Taylor Dentistry
- Oschmann Employee Screening Services
- Pain Institute of Southern Arizona
- Silverado Rooter & Plumbing
- Staff Matters
- Crop Trak
- FreeFall Aerospace
- Hexagon Mining
- Modern Studios
- SGNT
- Snell & Wilmer
- Boy Scouts of America, Catalina Council
- Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona
- Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse
- Friends of Pima Animal Care Center
- Greater Tucson Fire Foundation
- Herencia Guadalupana Lab Schools
- Impact of Southern Arizona
- La Paloma Academy Schools
- Sister Jose Women's Center
- Startup Tucson
- The Hermitage No Kill Cat Shelter & Sanctuary
- Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids
- Tucson Symphony Orchestra
- Tucson Youth Development
- WorkAbility UCPSA
- Youth on Their Own
The Tucson Metro Chamber Copper Cactus Awards is presented by Wells Fargo and co-sponsored by Casino Del Sol Resort, Arizona Complete Health and Cox Media.
The awards will be presented on Friday, September 13 at Casino Del Sol Resort. This celebration is open to the public and tickets can be purchased at TucsonChamber.org/CopperCactus.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.