Tucson police searching for missing man with dementia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is asking for the public's help searching for 73-year-old Leonard Gastelo, who has dementia.
According to TPD, Gastelo left his home on foot in the 600 block of W. Calle Garcia (near 12th Avenue and Valencia) Friday, July 12 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m..
He is described as Hispanic 5-foot-5 and weighs about 140 pounds with long gray hair, mustache and beard, last seen wearing a blue shirt and pants. He also walks with a limp.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
