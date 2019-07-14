FC Tucson draws in road trip opener

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FC Tucson began their six-match road gauntlet with a 2-2 draw in Lansing, Michigan to Ignite FC.
The two USL League One side traded goals in the contest.
Robinson Moshobane had both tallies for the home team.
His first game in the 26th minute on a penalty kick to give Lansing Ignite FC a 1-0 lead.
FC Tucson (5-6-4, 19 points) tied the game in the 34th minute on a strike by Ramone Howell, the first career goal for the Jamaican midfielder.
Lansing (6-5-7, 25 points) retook the lead in the 49th minute on a beautiful bending shot by Moshobane that beat FCT goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu.
Ejimadu was back after spending the last four matches back with his MLS side LAFC.
Jordan Jones got the 2nd equalizer for FC Tucson on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute.
FC Tucson will return home and then head back out onto the road for a match next Saturday (July 20) in Greenville, South Carolina against Triumph SC.
The long road swing is the result of re-sodding that is being done to the pitch at Kino North Stadium.
