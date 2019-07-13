FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shower and thunderstorm activity tapering off this evening, but we’re holding on to our storm chances throughout the 7-day forecast. Still ahead: a First Alert Action Day!

By Jaclyn Selesky | July 13, 2019 at 8:44 PM MST - Updated July 13 at 8:45 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Showers and thunderstorms will decrease in intensity and coverage for the rest of the night. Similar forecast rolling over into your Sunday.

TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms (20%). Mostly cloudy with overnight lows falling in the upper-70s.

TOMORROW: 30% chance of storms possible under partly mostly sunny skies. A high of 104F expected.

MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with an isolated storm possible (20%). A high of 107F expected.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a 10% chance of storms. A high of 107F is expected. Light breeze in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: Action Day! Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. 99F expected for the high.

THURSDAY: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 99F.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 102F. 10% chance of an isolated storm possible.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 100F. 20% for showers and thunderstorms.

