FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Shower and thunderstorm activity tapering off this evening, but we’re holding on to our storm chances throughout the 7-day forecast. Still ahead: a First Alert Action Day!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Showers and thunderstorms will decrease in intensity and coverage for the rest of the night. Similar forecast rolling over into your Sunday.
TONIGHT: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms (20%). Mostly cloudy with overnight lows falling in the upper-70s.
TOMORROW: 30% chance of storms possible under partly mostly sunny skies. A high of 104F expected.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with an isolated storm possible (20%). A high of 107F expected.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a 10% chance of storms. A high of 107F is expected. Light breeze in the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Action Day! Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. 99F expected for the high.
THURSDAY: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 99F.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 102F. 10% chance of an isolated storm possible.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 100F. 20% for showers and thunderstorms.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.