Head-on collision leaves one dead in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On July 13, 2019 at approximately 9:00 p.m., OVPD responded to a report of a serious collision.
Upon arrival, officers located a head-on type two vehicle collision.
One male was located outside his vehicle and one female trapped inside her vehicle. The male victim was transported to Banner University Medical Center. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
OVPD Traffic Unit responded to the scene and are actively investigating to determine the cause of the crash. The male victim did not show any indication of impairment and there were no citations issued.
The female victim’s name will be released once next of kin notifications have been completed.
