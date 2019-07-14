JUST IN: Several rescued from stranded car on Tucson’s southwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people were rescued from a car stranded in rushing water Saturday on Tucson’s southwest side.
Following strong rain storms, Tucson Fire Department responded to five different calls for water rescues but only the one near La Cholla Boulevard and King Ave required the assistance of emergency responders, according to TFD Fire Captain Hector Carpio.
He said a driver attempted to cross a flooded was when the vehicle became stuck. All three people inside climbed to the car’s roof to wait for help.
A loved one attempted to rescue the group before first responders arrived on scene, according to Carpio. He said that family member also became stuck in the flooded wash, but managed to escape on his own.
Everyone has safely been rescued. No one was seriously hurt.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.