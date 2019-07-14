Ka’deem carries his ball to Canada

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Ka’deem Carey scored a pair of touchdowns Saturday night in just his second-ever Canadian Football League game, but his Calgary Stampeders fell to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 30-23.
Carey, playing on special teams, blocked a Hamilton punt in the 2nd quarter and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown.
He later ran for a three-yard score in the fourth quarter.
The 2013 Arizona Wildcat is in his second season with the Stampeders. He joined the club during the tale end of their 2018 Grey Cup championship campaign.
Carey was never activated off the practice squad and did not play last season.
He made his first appearance on July 6 in Calgary’s 37-10 win over Saskatchewan, rushing for 63 yards on 13 carries with one touchdown.
Carey now has three touchdowns in his first two CFL games.
A Tucson-native and graduate of Canyon del Oro High School, where he rushed for just under 45-hundred yards and 71 touchdowns as a junior and senior.
Carey went on to play football at the University of Arizona where he was a two-time consensus All-American, breaking the career records for both rushing yards (4,239) and rushing touchdowns (48).
He was selected in the 4th round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears.
Carey played three NFL seasons (2014-16) where he rushed for 443 yards in 37 games with two rushing touchdowns and one receiving score.
