Tucson man wants to save a saguaro

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -One man is trying to save a cactus in Tucson, but he said he’s not having any luck.
James Archuleta drives a bus for Sun Tran. Every day on his route, he passes a saguaro on 12th Ave. and Los Reales.
“I want to save it,” said Archuleta.
The Saguaro is leaning at what looks to be about a 60 degree angle, and it stands about 20 feet tall.
“When they fall down, they do a lot of damage. Imagine if somebody was walking by here,” said Archuleta.
AZ Cactus and Trees said the Saguaro, also growing on a small slope, looks like it will fall over sooner rather than later.
“Monsoon season is here. It’s going to be filled with water,” said Archuleta.
Archuleta hopes to save the cactus, but said he has called city officials and nothing has been done in more than a month.
“They symbolize Tucson, and we need to take pride in that,” said Archuleta.
AZ Cactus and Trees said this cactus could probably be saved and replanted, but at a price of about $1,000 or more.
We reached out to some city officials, but did not hear back on Sunday.
