Two cats die in mobile home fire on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a residential fire at 11:30 a.m. near Palo Verde and Drexel for the report of smoke coming from a home on Sunday.
First arriving crews found a home with smoke and flames coming from the bedroom window. Two dogs ran from the home.
Crews entered the home in search of victims and found three cats and one dog inside.
Neighbors made an attempt to rescue the animals before crews arrived, however, one suffered smoke inhalation and the other suffered a laceration from broken glass.
Both people were treated and transported by medics to a nearby hospital.
Medics also treated three cats and one dog on scene. Two were transported to a nearby veterinary hospital. The other two cats were pronounced dead at the scene.
Rural Metro Fire was able to bring the fire under control in 10 minuets.
The cause is currently under investigation.
