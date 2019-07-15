Arpaio claims not to be behind billboards urging 2020 run

July 15, 2019 at 10:41 AM MST - Updated July 15 at 2:42 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio has no idea who is behind Phoenix billboards urging him to run for office in 2020.

The billboards, displaying the message "Sheriff Joe One More Time 2020," quietly emerged around the city this month.

Arpaio tells The Arizona Republic that he appreciates the support and that campaigning for an office isn't out of the question.

The self-described "America's toughest sheriff" has more than once teased the possibility of a run for office only to decide not to. The only exception was his Senate run last year.

Arpaio was sheriff for 24 years before he lost re-election in 2016.

He was convicted in 2017 of misdemeanor contempt for defying a court order to stop immigration patrols but received a pardon from President Donald Trump.