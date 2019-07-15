Discover peculiar plants at Tohono Chul’s Monsoon Madness plant sale

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The wet and wonderful monsoon season brings you more than just rain as Tohono Chul hosts local growers and nationally-renowned plant experts with their specially-selected inventory at this Tucson tradition.
The annual sale is for more than just plant nerds, anyone can come on down to buy the weird and wondrous and learn plant care from the professionals. With a variety of shrubs, succulents, and cacti from the bizarre and edible to the showy and tricky, you are bound to bring home a peculiar plant.
Twenty-five talented vendors are slated to attend Monsoon Madness from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 26 and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. A special bonus is free admission to the gardens during the event, so you can view all the other native species in the Tohono Chul collection. Not to mention, a free Wizards Unite pin for those playing the game!
Plant Vendors:
- Anthon Ellert
- Arid Oasis Nursery
- Botanicals in Clay
- Civano Nursery
- Desert Natives Inc.
- Desert Trees Nursery
- Doug Bullock
- ECO GROW
- Ethical Desert
- Jan Bell Pottery
- Jan Emming
- Joan Baron
- John Carreon
- Landscape Cacti
- Kelly DePetro
- Mary Swallow
- Mike Ellis
- Nighthawk Natives Nursery
- Oaks of the Wild West
- Plantas del Sol
- Plants for the Southwest
- Pots for Plants
- Steve Martinez
- Sticky Situation
- Tucson Tool
There is a lot of discussion about reduced water use and while water conservation is good it is not to be construed with “don’t plant anything”. There are a lot of wonderful plants that are very low water use and still put on quite a show. Trees provide shade, which makes our environment more enjoyable, while cacti provide beautiful colors and amazing textures. Drought tolerant shrubs provide screening and habitat for wildlife which is always a treat to watch.
Tohono Chul is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to enrich people’s lives by connecting them with the wonders of nature, art, and culture in the Sonoran Desert region and inspiring wise stewardship of the natural world. For more information visit https://tohonochulpark.org/sales-and-special-events or call 520-742-6455.
