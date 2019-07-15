First Alert Forecast: Heat, humidity and storm chances each and every day!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Dew points are rising along with our temperatures! We have an excessive heat warning in place through Tuesday night.
TODAY: 20% chance of storms possible under partly mostly sunny skies. A high of 107F expected. Excessive heat warning in place through Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy with overnight lows dropping into the lower-80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of storms. A high of 107F is expected. Light breeze in the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Action Day! Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. 99F expected for the high.
THURSDAY: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 99F.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 102F. 10% chance of an isolated storm possible.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 100F. 20% for showers and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-90s. 40% chance of thunderstorms.
