Golder Ranch Fire warns residents of installed recalled smoke alarms

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Golder Ranch Fire says some smoke alarms they installed in homes within district boundaries have been recalled for not detecting smoke.
In a release, GRFD says the alarms recalled are labeled “Universal” and “Smoke & Fire Alarm.” These labels are printed on the front of the device.
Alarms with model number MI3050S and MI3050SB and the date codes between 2015JAN10 through 2016JUL11 are affected. Both the date code and model number must match to determine if the product was recalled.
Press the test button on the front of the device and wait for it to sound. If it does not, the smoke alarm will need to be replaced.
“We are still going through records to determine how many residents we provided these alarms to. Once we have a list, we will need to determine if we need to ‘make house calls’ or if we can reach out the the residents by phone,” says Adam Jarrold of Golder Ranch Fire District.
Golder Ranch Fire District residents are asked to call the Fire and Life Safety Division at 520-818-1017.
For more information, visit Universal Security Instruments website.
