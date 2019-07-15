Here’s what you need to register to vote in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The deadline to register to vote in the upcoming primary election is fast approaching.
To vote in the primary scheduled for Aug. 28, you must be registered by Monday, July 30.
The general election (Nov. 5) is just around the corner too. To vote in that election, you must be registered by Oct. 7.
You can register to vote online HERE: http://bit.ly/2d0A8BE
Before you get started, you'll need an Arizona driver's license or identification card.
By clicking the link above, you'll be able to register to vote for the first time, or make changes to your information, such as address, political party preference, permanent early voting status, etc.
If you're already registered to vote, you can check your information HERE: http://bit.ly/2d0As2X
Download and print the Arizona voter registration form, which can be found HERE: http://bit.ly/2cAi1UI
Fill out the form. Be sure to check the box to indicate if you want to get an early ballot by mail.
You'll also need to provide your name and address, political party, etc.
If this is your FIRST time registering to vote in Arizona, you'll need to provide proof of citizenship. This can just be your driver's license number.
If you don't have one, you'll need to include a copy of your passport or birth certificate. Directions are on the form.
Mail the form to your local county recorder.
Find out who that is HERE: http://bit.ly/2dd8f8M
Pick up a voter registration form from your local county recorder in person.
The same directions apply as by mail. Turn the form back into your county recorder.
Any person registered to vote in Arizona can vote early by mail.
Contact your county recorder to request a mail ballot to vote early.
Follow the instructions and mail it so your county recorder receives it NO LATER THAN 7 p.m. on the day of the election.
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. As long as you're in line by 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.
Bring an acceptable form of ID.
Polling places can be found HERE: http://bit.ly/2d6uYVx
For a full list of what IDs are acceptable, click HERE: http://bit.ly/2doYp2E
