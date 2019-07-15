Tucson Supplies Teachers’ annual supply drive is now open

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson Supplies Teachers, an annual supply drive run by Tucson Values Teachers, is now open to K-12 teachers in southern Arizona.
Teachers can sign up for a chance to win a $50 Office Depot/OfficeMax gift card between now and the end of August by visiting www.TucsonValuesTeachers.org.
Tucson Supplies Teachers is the largest school supply drive in the region, occurring every summer, and the only regional supply drive that directly invests in teachers and allows educators to shop for their specific classroom needs. Tucson Supplies Teachers has delivered more than $1,000,000 worth of school supplies since its inception in 2009.
Katie Rogerson, Chief Operating Officer for Tucson Values Teachers, said, “Tucson Supplies Teachers is about supporting and showing gratitude for educators. Many teachers spend upwards of $500 of their own money on school supplies each year. Thanks to the commitment of Tucson Electric Power and other community partners we are able to help teachers purchase classroom tools for student success.”
In addition to the collaboration with Tucson Electric Power, TVT works with other community partners to raise funds for Tucson Supplies Teachers. A partnership with Office Depot/OfficeMax allows teachers to use the TVT Teacher Discount Card for special deals on supplies, which can stretch their $50 gift card to nearly $75 worth of supplies.
Community members and businesses interested in making a donation towards the supply drive can visit www.TucsonValuesTeachers.org for information on how to contribute.
