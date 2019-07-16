ACTION DAY: Expect widespread storms on Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you enjoyed the Monsoon action this weekend, you're in for a treat.
The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather team has declared an Action Day for Wednesday, July 17, due to widespread storms.
Along with the dew points rising, we will have an excessive heat warning through Tuesday.
On Tuesday, we will see a high of 107 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.
The rain chances jump to 50 percent Wednesday and the high won't reach the triple digits.
MONDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy with overnight lows dropping into the lower 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of storms. A high of 107F is expected with a light breeze in the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Action Day! Partly to mostly cloudy skies, a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms along with a high of 99.
THURSDAY: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 99.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 102F and a 10% chance of an isolated storms.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies, high of 100F and a 20% chance at showers and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid 90s with a 40% chance of thunderstorms.
