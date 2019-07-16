AMBER ALERT: Arizona children may be on way to Louisiana, Mississippi

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two Arizona children who may have been taken by their parents.
According to KTAR News, the children were in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety until 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16.
The missing children are 2-year-old Blaze and 5-month-old Ryder Kirkley.
The Florence Police Department said the children may be headed to Louisiana or Mississippi with their parents -- Melissa Joy Gladden and Jerry Jay Kirkley.
The Kirkleys may be in a 2008 Dodge pickup with Louisiana license plate number C618802, according to KTAR.
