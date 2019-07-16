Back The Blue: Tucson Cop faces long road to recovery

View this post on Instagram

Well I truly hope that this is the last time I have to leave UMC hospital in a wheel chair. This last month has been quite the emotional experience but today I get to go home, again. On Wednesday I was at work, felt fine and then started convulsing uncontrollably around 0900hrs. I ended up collapsing outside and calling my supervisor. Tucson Fire responded and I had a 104* temp. After several blood draws and panels taken at the hospital, I was advised I had sepsis in my blood and down to my bone. Thursday I had my first surgery where they opened my leg up and scraped everything out to the bone. Saturday was my second surgery where they did that again and opened my knee up as well. So far the infection is not in my body anymore but they put a PICC line in my right bicep and I will have to get antibiotics for the next 6 weeks through that line. The infection was in my body from my first surgery and my body masked it and tried fighting it off until it couldn’t anymore. I did not get this infection from going back to work, going back to the gym or living my life. I am beyond thankful for everyone’s continued support and prayers. This is going to be another bump in the road but I’m still alive and still fighting #azcripplecop