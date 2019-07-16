FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more HOT day before the storm chances crank up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One more hot day before those temps cool down and storm chances go up! We have an excessive heat warning in place through Tuesday night.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of storms. A high of 107F is expected. Light breeze in the afternoon.
TONIGHT: Isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Partly cloudy with overnight lows dropping into the low 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Action Day. Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. 99F expected for the high.
THURSDAY: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 99F.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 102F. 10% chance of an isolated storm possible.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 101F. 20% for showers and thunderstorms.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 90s. 40% chance of thunderstorms.
MONDAY: 30% chance of storms possible. Highs in the mid 90s.
