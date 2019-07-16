Frontier Airlines offering flights to San Diego for just $29

“We’re delighted to announce four new routes from Phoenix today,” said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President of Commercial for Frontier Airlines. “Frontier has grown significantly in Phoenix and now offers 14 non-stop routes from Sky Harbor, including Las Vegas, which was announced in June, and will operate twice daily starting in November. We love that Phoenix area travelers have welcomed our low-fares and friendly flying experience and look forward to continuing our outstanding partnership with the airport and community.”