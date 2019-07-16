Frontier Airlines offering flights to San Diego for just $29

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Frontier Airlines just announced four new non-stop routes from Phoenix to Detroit; Fargo, N.D.; San Diego and Salt Lake City!
In celebration of these new destinations, Frontier is offering fares as low as $29.
“We’re delighted to announce four new routes from Phoenix today,” said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President of Commercial for Frontier Airlines. “Frontier has grown significantly in Phoenix and now offers 14 non-stop routes from Sky Harbor, including Las Vegas, which was announced in June, and will operate twice daily starting in November. We love that Phoenix area travelers have welcomed our low-fares and friendly flying experience and look forward to continuing our outstanding partnership with the airport and community.”
Fares must be purchased by 11:59 pm Eastern time on July 17, 2019 for nonstop travel. Travel is valid from Nov. 14, 2019 through Feb. 12, 2020.
The following blackout dates apply: Nov. 22 through Dec. 2, 2019, Dec. 20, 2019 through Jan. 6, 2020, and Jan. 17 through Jan. 20, 2020. Fares are one way and do not require roundtrip purchase.
To book a flight, please visit flyfrontier.com
